Organizers called it "one of the most unique Guinness Record attempts in recent memory."

On Sunday, K-Days and guests danced their way to a record for the largest performance of the Baby Shark Dance.

The famous—or infamous, debatably—song was first released in 2015 by South Korean education brand Pinkfong. It later blew up with the release of a dance video that earned nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. This year, "Baby Shark" debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32 in January, and "Baby Shark Live" was scheduled for a 100-city North American tour.

More than 1,000 people gathered at K-Days on Sunday for the record attempt. United Press International reported on July 9 a British Elementary School had 350 people perform the dance.

While K-Days organizers said they were comfortable saying the attempt was successful in setting a record, Guinness' ceritification is still needed.

"There's a lot of rules for Guinness," Lindsay Crowe told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a very strict process and we had to have the right number of volunteers, right number of cameras watching, lots of different little technical things."

Pinkfong and the Baby Shark Show lead the event.