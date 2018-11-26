

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A judge has sentenced a Red Deer man who faced several charges for child sexual exploitation to 11 more years in prison.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested in January.

In April, he pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment, less the 324 days Hunt spent in custody prior to the trial.

The investigation into Hunt’s activity began with a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre a year earlier.

Investigators identified a number of victims who were known to the accused, but believed there could be more dating back 20 years.

With files from Tyson Fedor