Red Deer RCMP officer goes deep to rescue 8 distressed ducklings

RCMP Cpl. Russell rescued ducklings from a storm drain in Red Deer on June 22, 2023. (Supplied) RCMP Cpl. Russell rescued ducklings from a storm drain in Red Deer on June 22, 2023. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island