

CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP has unveiled the newest member of their victim services team, a robot named Ard-E.

Ard-E will be tasked with helping children through police and court proceedings by singing, dancing, and playing games. The hope is that the robot will help put children at ease.

“Ard-E is now ready for duty, and we’re looking forward to putting the robot to work,” said Constable Derek Turner. “The Victim Services team does important work in supporting young victims and Ard-E gives them another way to connect with and comfort children who are dealing with trauma and difficult situations.”

A contest to name the new robot was launched by police on Jan. 7, and was opened to children between the ages of 5 and 14. Over 200 submissions were received, and the winning selection was selected by a public vote.

The winning name, “Ard-E” was submitted by six-year-old Laney. In addition to having the winning name, Laney will receive a trip to the detachment, and will be made honourary police chief for a day.

The runner up names included Astro and Charlie.