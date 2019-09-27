EDMONTON -- Four people are facing charges after police seized $27,000 worth of drugs and weapons in Red Deer last week.

On Sept. 19, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized 340 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of fentanyl powder, knives, other weapons and ammunition from a home in Glendale Park Estates.

Dallas Griffin, 31, Thomas McCrea, 45, Shelley Baker, 54, and Chance Pinyon, 35, were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count possession of proceeds of crime, ALERT said.

Griffin was also charged with three counts of breach of recognizance, and McCrea was also charged with one count of breach of recognizance and one count of possession of stolen property, police said.