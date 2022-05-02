5 injured in central Alberta head-on crash, driver charged

A man has been charged in connection to a head-on crash near Sylvan Lake, Alta., on April 22.

Police responded to a crash in the area of Highway 11 and Range Road 20 at around 10:15 p.m. after a white Ford F-150 drove into oncoming traffic and hit a blue Jeep Wrangler, an RCMP release read.

The driver of the Ford F-150 sustained minor injuries, Mounties said, and the four occupants of the Jeep Wrangler were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Cameron Elias Griffiths, 23, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and obstruction.

Griffiths, of Lacombe, is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.