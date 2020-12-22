RED DEER -- An Alberta chemical manufacturing company has donated more than $800,000 to United Way Central Alberta (UWCA).

On Monday, NOVA Chemicals’ Joffre Site Campaign Chair Jim Dixon led a motorcade of employees to the UWCA head office in downtown Red Deer. There, the company revealed that it raised a total of $806,000 for UWCA as part of its 2020 Virtual Family-Fun Workplace Campaign.

“These funds are a combination of generous employee and retiree pledges, NOVA’s matching dollars and an additional contribution from the company acknowledging the unparalleled degree of need this year,” said Mark Hodson, Joffre Site Leader.

“Throughout a particularly troublesome year, I was impressed with our employees’ enthusiasm as we navigated through a multi-month-long virtual campaign. Their generosity is commendable and will significantly impact many in need.”

UWCA Chief Executive Officer Brett Speight said it’s been a difficult year in terms of fundraising for not-for-profit organizations.

“[The] pandemic and economy dealt serious damage to not-for-profit social service agencies,” said Speight.

“They couldn’t hold their traditional fundraisers and their client numbers increased as their donor numbers fell. This astounding contribution from NOVA Chemicals and its employees provides our community with the hope that many vital programs for vulnerable populations will have what is needed to continue to operate in 2021.”

Dixon said he hopes NOVA Chemicals’ donation will help keep those struggling not-for-profit agencies from closing their doors.

“During our campaign, I recall the United Way reported about 20% of the not-for-profit agencies would likely not survive the pandemic,” said Dixon.

“I am proud of our campaign efforts and hope these funds will help alter that statistic.”