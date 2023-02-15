Classes cancelled at Ponoka Secondary Campus after 'out of context' threat complaint: police

Ponoka Secondary Campus as seen on Google Street View in June 2022. Ponoka Secondary Campus as seen on Google Street View in June 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island