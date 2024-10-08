Crash involving train, semi causes traffic delays near Lamont

EDMONTON
    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    A crash Tuesday morning between a train and a semi outside the Alberta town of Lamont is blocking traffic.

    No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

    Emergency crews were called to a train crossing two kilometres northwest of Lamont just north of Highway 15 around 11 a.m..

    Mounties say the semi tried to cross the tracks and was hit by the oncoming train.

    The semi, which sustained minor damage, initially left the scene, but returned shortly afterwards.

    Police say the train isn't carrying hazardous goods, but the crash caused it to block the intersections at Highway 29, Range Road 195 and Range Road 201.

    Mounties advised at 3:20 p.m. that the train had been moved and the blockages had been cleared.

    Lamont is 53 kilometres northest of Edmonton.

