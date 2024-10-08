Crash involving train, semi causes traffic delays near Lamont
A crash Tuesday morning between a train and a semi outside the Alberta town of Lamont is blocking traffic.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
Emergency crews were called to a train crossing two kilometres northwest of Lamont just north of Highway 15 around 11 a.m..
Mounties say the semi tried to cross the tracks and was hit by the oncoming train.
The semi, which sustained minor damage, initially left the scene, but returned shortly afterwards.
Police say the train isn't carrying hazardous goods, but the crash caused it to block the intersections at Highway 29, Range Road 195 and Range Road 201.
Mounties advised at 3:20 p.m. that the train had been moved and the blockages had been cleared.
Lamont is 53 kilometres northest of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
The U.S. National Hurricane Center designated Hurricane Milton as a Category 5 storm again after reaching wind speeds of 165 m.p.h. (270 km/h).
Hurricane Milton expected to hit Florida cities like Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether Liberal party still has room for Blue Liberals
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, 'but a decidedly blue one,' says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
'Very' serious issue: federal transport minister on contamination in northern Alberta town
The renewed pleas of people in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. for government to take action cleaning up contamination in their community have reached the ears of federal Transport Minister Anita Anand.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
Leaders condemn 'hateful rhetoric' at B.C. pro-Palestinian protest on Oct. 7
Political leaders are condemning what they describe as "hateful rhetoric" from a speaker at a pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver who told the crowd that 'we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas.'
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
GRAPHIC VIDEO
GRAPHIC VIDEO Security video shows suspect firing into vehicle in Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired by a suspect into a truck in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.
-
Calgary officer's use of force deemed 'appropriate' in August police-involved shooting: ASIRT
A Calgary officer's use of force in an August police-involved shooting has been deemed appropriate following an investigation.
-
2nd safety forum set in community's fight to retake Savanna Bazaar
Concerned Saddleridge residents will soon gather again at the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, a known trouble spot plagued by social disorder.
Lethbridge
-
Drugs and nunchucks seized in Brocket traffic stop
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker
A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Saskatchewan treated to intense display of northern lights
Those in Saskatchewan gazing at the stars Monday night were treated to a brilliant display of northern lights – as a solar storm continues to bear down on the northern hemisphere.
Regina
-
Regina man charged after barricading himself inside basement suite and setting fire to entryways: police
A 35-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a basement suite and set fire to entryways.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
Regina's Jordan Eberle named captain of NHL's Seattle Kraken
Regina product and former Pats forward Jordan Eberle has been named captain of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Conservative leader reveals plans to address toxic drug crisis
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has laid out his solutions for the toxic drug crisis in the province, which include cutting wait times for voluntary treatment, a virtual program to connect people with addiction specialists and building "regional recovery communities" that would allow for 12-month live-in treatment.
-
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
-
LIVE @ 6:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 6:30 P.M. 'We reserve the right to cut mics': What to expect during the B.C. leaders' debate Tuesday
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties will be facing off Tuesday evening for their first and only televised debate ahead of the Oct. 19 election. Here's what viewers can expect.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Conservative leader reveals plans to address toxic drug crisis
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has laid out his solutions for the toxic drug crisis in the province, which include cutting wait times for voluntary treatment, a virtual program to connect people with addiction specialists and building "regional recovery communities" that would allow for 12-month live-in treatment.
-
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vancouver Island teen
A Vancouver Island man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager near Duncan, B.C., earlier this year.
-
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
The U.S. National Hurricane Center designated Hurricane Milton as a Category 5 storm again after reaching wind speeds of 165 m.p.h. (270 km/h).
-
4 people in Ontario sickened with listeriosis amid beef tongue recall: ministry
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
Montreal
-
Coroner orders inquest into fatal Old Montreal fire that left 2 French citizens dead
Quebec's chief coroner ordered a public inquest Tuesday into a fatal Old Montreal fire that claimed the lives of two French nationals last week -- the second deadly fire in the historic neighbourhood in less than two years.
-
Teen charged with arson in relation to Saint-Leonard restaurant fire
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an alleged arson in Saint-Leonard that occurred on the weekend.
-
Swedish company Northvolt subsidiary files for bankruptcy but stays firm on Quebec plant
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt said on Tuesday that one of its entities had filed for bankruptcy with a Stockholm court due to its financial situation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
The U.S. National Hurricane Center designated Hurricane Milton as a Category 5 storm again after reaching wind speeds of 165 m.p.h. (270 km/h).
Winnipeg
-
Website launched to help find violent offenders in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Manitoba treated to vivid northern lights show
Many across Canada have had good seats to a dazzling light show in the sky over the past several days.
Ottawa
-
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
-
Issues with train brakes, CCTV cameras identified in first day of Trillium Line trial testing
OC Transpo officials are satisfied with the start of a critical testing period required before opening Ottawa's new north-south train, despite some technical issues being identified on three trains on Monday.
-
Ottawa man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 death of his wife
An Ottawa man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
The U.S. National Hurricane Center designated Hurricane Milton as a Category 5 storm again after reaching wind speeds of 165 m.p.h. (270 km/h).
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student crossing Big Bay Point Road in Barrie last summer and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death will not spend time behind bars.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
3-vehicle collision closes road in Township of Puslinch
Police are advising the public that Wellington Road 35 between Gore Road and Concession 1 has been closed as of 4 p.m.
London
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm strengthens to Category 5 again
The U.S. National Hurricane Center designated Hurricane Milton as a Category 5 storm again after reaching wind speeds of 165 m.p.h. (270 km/h).
-
Three-year delay requires city hall to boost budget to restore downtown monument
City hall’s restoration of the People and the City monument has been stalled since early 2022, and a plan to resume the project next spring requires more money.
Windsor
-
Toronto couple pleads guilty to involvement in $13M drug investigation that started in Windsor
A Toronto couple pleaded guilty to involvement in a $13-million drug investigation that started in Windsor.
-
‘Tis the season to be scammed
Tuesday and Wednesday are Amazon Prime Day and with the holidays quickly approaching, it’s the perfect time for scammers to strike.
-
Windsor teen helps hurt peer at cross-country meet
A Windsor teen is being heralded as a Good Samaritan.