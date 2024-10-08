New long-term care facility to be built in west Edmonton

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new long-term care facility in west Edmonton.

Construction will start later this year on the new 280-bed facility in Lewis Estates.

The facility is for adults with complex care needs who can't stay in their own homes and will be run by the Good Samaritan Society.

Officials say the facility will run as part of Good Samaritan's "small-home" model of care, with 20 independent households, each housing 14 residents in private rooms.

The building has also reportedly been designed to create a culturally appropriate space for Indigenous residents and staff meeting.

Construction is expected to take three years.