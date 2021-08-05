RED DEER -- A Lacombe corn maze is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

The design of the corn maze at Kraay Family Farm, near Lacombe, showcases an insulin bottle with the years 1921 and 2021 written inside a maple leaf. Insulin was discovered in 1921 by Frederick Banting, Charles Best and John MacLeod at the University of Toronto.

“It also features the work of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) – an organization here in Canada creating awareness for Type One Diabetes (T1D) and supporting, connecting and funding the best T1D research around the world,” said Rachel Kraay, the owner of Kraay Family Farm.

T1D is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks the pancreas and destroys the cells that produce insulin. Insulin is critical in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Kraay said her family has a personal connection to this cause after her daughter was diagnosed with T1D two years ago.

“Our daughter has T1D and insulin literally keeps her alive,” said Kraay.

The Kraay Family Farm plans to put up an online fundraising page on their website in the coming days. The money raised will go to the JDRF.

“We are very excited to work with JDRF to raise awareness about T1D and the need to fund the research needed to make this relentless and horrible disease easier to manage and maybe one day find a cure.”