Large-scale safety certification counterfeiting operation uncovered by central Alberta RCMP

EDMONTON -

RCMP in Red Deer are investigating a large-scale counterfeiting operation that could span the province and western Canada.

According to Mounties, an investigation uncovered information that potentially thousands of counterfeit certificates for First Aid/CPR, H2S Alive®, and potentially other safety courses were created and distributed.

While the majority of fraudulent activity took place in Alberta, the RCMP believes the counterfeiting operation could have extended beyond the province.

Police say two of the major certificate organizations affected by this operation include Energy Safety Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

"The Red Deer RCMP recognized that aside from being a large-scale criminal investigation, there are also recognizable safety concerns," Mounties said in a statement. "The investigation is continuing to uncover the scope of this operation."

Police are reminding that each Energy Safety Canada certificate is unique, has security features, and an online validation tool at energysafetycanada.com allows certificate-holders to check the authenticity of their credential.

Additionally, Red Cross certification can be verified online at their website. The Red Cross says people who actually attended a training session to receive certification will not be impacted.

"We commend the Red Deer RCMP for their dedication and effort around investigating certificates," said Murray Elliot, president and CEO of Energy Safety Canada, in a statement.

Elliot said falsifying safety certification is a significant concern as it impacts and could jeopardize safety of workers in the field.

"As the national safety association for Canada's oil and gas industry, we are committed to the health and safety of workers," Elliot added. "Safety training is one of many critical layers of controls in the industry."

Jenn McManus, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for Alberta and the Northwest Territories, said in a statement that the organization is deeply concerned to learn of the fraudulent activity and that it is working with the RCMP.

"The Red Cross offers first aid and CPR training to help workplaces comply with both federal and provincial/territorial occupational health and safety legislation," McManus said. "Fraudulent certificates means that training was not completed, which puts the safety and wellbeing of people in workplaces at risk."

No further information about the investigation is being provided at this point by RCMP.

"In order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details can be shared," RCMP said. "The Red Deer RCMP will provide additional information on the investigation when it becomes available."