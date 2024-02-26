RED DEER
    • Man's death on Sunday in Stettler a homicide: RCMP

    Alberta RCMP
    Police are calling the Sunday death of a man in a Stettler apartment a homicide.

    RCMP in the central Alberta town said in a Monday media release paramedics reported the man unconscious. When officers arrived at the scene, he was dead.

    Alberta' RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating as circumstances around the death are suspicious, Mounties said.

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary is slated to perform an autopsy on the body on Tuesday.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3381 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

