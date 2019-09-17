Murder charge laid against central Alberta man in death of his wife
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:29AM MDT
A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife.
Police were called to a residential neighbourhood in the community on Sept. 11. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. A man was arrested at the scene.
Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, died in hospital as a result of her injuries on Sept. 14.
Satnam Singh Sandu has now been charged in the case.
He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18.