

CTV News Edmonton





A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Police were called to a residential neighbourhood in the community on Sept. 11. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. A man was arrested at the scene.

Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, died in hospital as a result of her injuries on Sept. 14.

Satnam Singh Sandu has now been charged in the case.

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18.