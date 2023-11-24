RED DEER
Red Deer

    • RCMP in Red Deer end shelter-in-place request, continue search for suspect in firearms incident

    Red Deer RCMP are looking for Christopher Lee Ferguson on Nov. 24, 2023, in relation to a firearms complaint. (Credit: RCMP) Red Deer RCMP are looking for Christopher Lee Ferguson on Nov. 24, 2023, in relation to a firearms complaint. (Credit: RCMP)

    RCMP in Red Deer late Friday afternoon ended a request for residents of a north-side neighbourhood to shelter in place as they continue to search for a suspect in a firearms complaint.

    Mounties are searching for Christopher Lee Ferguson, 32.

    Ferguson is described as six-foot-two, 159 lb., with a medium complexion, long wavy black hair and sporting many tattoos on his arms and hands. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and beige pants that are ankle-height in length.

    Police reported at 2:21 p.m. they had received the complaint in the area of 59 Avenue between 60 and 60A streets. Nearby Koinonia Christian School, at 6014 57 Ave., had also been locked down as a precaution.

    If you have any information on Ferguson's whereabouts, call 9-1-1, RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).  

