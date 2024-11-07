'We're all really scared': Holyrood fire is 3rd new build to burn down over past week

Firefighters were called to another fire at a home under construction early Thursday morning – the third in the past seven days.

The blaze at a six-suite housing project on 92 Avenue and 81 Street was reported just after midnight.

Neighbours said they were awoken by the flames, with one reporting a loud boom.

"When I heard it, I was just about to go to bed," one neighbour named Pete said.

"I thought it was a noise in a build that was happening near us, thought somebody was stealing material … as I was running out the front door, I spotted the fire down the block."

Pete said he ran to the house next door to the fire to alert the people inside.

"Pounded on the door. Nobody came up, so then I slipped over here to the window and pounded on the window," he said.

The couple inside woke up and were able to get out with their pet dog. No injuries were reported.

"It was really a rude awakening, and they were really grateful," said the couple's landlord Sarah Depoe, who previously lived in the home for 18 years.

The fire managed to spread the home's attic, causing heat damage and smashing windows. Firefighting efforts left a hole in the roof and water damage throughout.

"I raised my kids in this house," she said. "It's hard to see a home that means so much to you damaged, but hopefully we'll be able to rebuild."

A fire at a housing development on 92 Avenue in Holyrood spread to a neighbouring home, causing heat and water damage, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)

Both fire investigators and police are looking into the cause of the fire.

It's the third housing project under construction to be damaged in a fire since last Friday, when a duplex in Belgravia burned down.

Two duplexes on a lot in King Edward Park burned down the next day.

All three fires are being considered suspicious, but police have not said if they are connected. Police have also not said that any were arson.

Police did confirm an arson down the street in Holyrood this summer.

With more projects underway in the area, residents are worried.

"There's new builds across the alley that are happening. Our friends are across the alley as well. They're terrified that their houses might catch on fire next," said Jacqueline Meyers.

"We need help," she said. "I don't know how to get that help and how to make this stop, but we're all really scared that someones going to get really hurt."

"These are terrifying and distressing incidents for a community to experience and I know people in the neighbourhood are understandably scared, shaken, and looking for answers," said Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador.

"Edmonton Police Service is actively investigating, and I have every confidence that they are taking these matters seriously."

EPS said the three recent fires have not been connected to the series of arsons and extortions targeting South Asian homebuilders.