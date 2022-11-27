RCMP investigate firearms incident in Red Deer
A shelter in place order issued Sunday morning in Red Deer has been lifted as RCMP investigate a firearms complaint.
At 4:20 a.m., Red Deer RCMP received a "credible 911 call of a firearms complaint." As a result, police issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area of Hermary Street between 59 Avenue and Halladay Avenue.
At 10:20 a.m., RCMP announced that the shelter in place order had been lifted.
"RCMP will continue to have a presence in the area as they continue to investigate this incident," said Red Deer RCMP in a news release.
"At this time no suspects have been located and police work with witnesses to isolate descriptions."
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Mexico's Lopez Obrador leads massive pro-government march
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico's capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country's biggest protests.
Ukraine nuclear boss says Russia showing signs it may leave occupied plant
The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead.
Tea time could lead to better health, study of elderly women shows
A peer reviewed study assessing over 800 elderly women has found that flavonoids -- a naturally occurring substance found in beverages such as black and green tea -- could lead to notable health benefits.
Snow squall watch issued for Calgary
Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuut’ina Nation
Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
Quebec City firefighters called to five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia
A five-alarm fire at the Hotel Acadia in Quebec City drew 80 firefighters to the scene to put out the blaze that started on the roof.
Ottawa soccer fans proud of Canada's showing at World Cup
Ottawa soccer fans went through a wave of emotions during Canada's World Cup game against Croatia on Sunday. But those fans say, despite Sunday's loss, they're still proud of Canada's showing on the world stage.
Three people injured in fire at Little Italy apartment building; second fire in just over a week
Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a Little Italy apartment building, the second in just over a week.
OPP searching for missing man last seen in Lanark
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old man.
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
OPP determine death in Brant County a homicide
Brant County OPP have determined that a death they are investigating was the result of a homicide.
Sudbury’s Shoebox Project for women is well underway
The Shoebox Project was founded in Toronto more than a decade ago and has since grown into a national organization. Sudbury officials say the program was put together to bring a smile to women and girls who don’t typically have anything or anyone reaching out to them during the holiday season.
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
Kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
Victim identified in 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for help in solving the city's 47th homicide of the year.
B.C. expanding efforts to recruit, train internationally educated doctors
B.C. officials have announced changes they say will allow more foreign-trained and certified doctors to work in the province, a move meant to help mitigate the crisis in family medicine.
Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt
Snowy conditions and several "vehicle incidents" forced the closure of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt Sunday, according to DriveBC.
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claud parade Saturday, according to the department.
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claud parade Saturday, according to the department.
Elementary school students build bench with secret compartment to share messages of kindness
All the students in the school can take a paper form that's available available in every classroom, pen something positive about someone else, and deposit the note in a secret compartment underneath the rainbow bench.
Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.