Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot project

The City of Red Deer has approved a six-month transitional housing project. (Source: CTV News/Nav Sangha) The City of Red Deer has approved a six-month transitional housing project. (Source: CTV News/Nav Sangha)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island