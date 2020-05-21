RED DEER -- The City of Red Deer has extended the closure of city-owned recreation facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial potential date for reopen was set for June 30. However, as a result of the Alberta’s relaunch strategy, which identifies the reopening of recreation facilities in Stage 3, the closure will be extended.

Stage 2 of the relaunch strategy will begin no earlier than June 19, and a target date for Stage 3 is to be determined.

“We know that this is difficult, but it is necessary to ensure compliance with the current order of the Chief Medical Officer of Health that indicates that pools, arenas, recreation facilities, and gyms must remain closed until at least phase three of the relaunch,” said Karen Mann, Director of Emergency Operations Centre.

The closure affects all city-owned facilities such as the Collicut Centre, Michener Aquatic Centre, Kinsmen Community Arenas and Servus Arena. All summer programs have also been cancelled.

“For people who have already registered for summer programs and day camps, those users will have refunds credited to their accounts,” said Mann.

Sports fields will remain open, but only for spontaneous use. Organized sports and sports events will not be permitted until Stage 3 of the relaunch. Also, the outdoor pool at the recreation centre will remain closed for the rest of the summer season.

“We understand many people are eager to get back to our recreation facilities; however, the safety of both residents and staff continue to be our top priority,” said Mann.

“We are working to ensure that our programs and facilities are ready to welcome residents when it is safe to do so.”

For more information on facility closures, visit reddeer.ca.