Red Deer Planet Fitness wins court case against U.S. corporation
A Red Deer gym battling a U.S. corporation over its name has won a significant court case.
The local gym owner calls his victory against the American Planet Fitness a win for small businesses.
"We've been going through a war, a battle, with the American brand," owner Shawn Freeborn told CTV News Edmonton.
He opened his gym in 1991.
In 2017, Freeborn became aware the other Planet Fitness – a large American chain with more than 2,400 locations worldwide – planned to expand into Alberta.
He filed a statement of opposition to the registration of the trademark Planet Fitness by the American company, challenging its right to use the name in Alberta.
"They told me, straight out, that I would never win," Freeborn said.
Nearly six years later, Canada's Trademarks Opposition Board has ruled in his favour.
"I can't even tell you how good it feels today to actually have been heard," Freeborn said.
In court documents, the board stated Freeborn was the first to use the Planet Fitness name and that the two trademarks are "identical in appearance and in sound."
"The Red Deer company used it first and therefore you're not allowed to use that mark, so their registration of the mark failed," Cameron Hutchison, a University of Alberta law professor, said.
Hutchison said Freeborn has two options: Register the Planet Fitness trademark or sue the American company.
"Consumers are confused and they've basically stolen the goodwill of the Red Deer company by using their trademark or using their trade name."
When asked if the American company knew of the Red Deer gym when it launched in Canada in 2014, the lawyer said it was aware.
Freeborn has also filed a federal court case against the American franchise.
"I will not stop until my dying breath. This is our company. This is my family."
In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the American Planet Fitness said: "As a matter of policy, we cannot comment on pending litigation."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
'Intended to incite': Calgary pastor found guilty on two border blockade charges
A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Calgary introducing washroom attendants at 2 downtown bathrooms
The City of Calgary has unveiled plans to have an attendant in place at two downtown washrooms in an effort to make them safer for users.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
-
RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south
Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.
-
Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with murder in woman's death
A 31-year-woman has died in Punnichy, Sask. and a 28-year-old Regina man is charged in her death.
-
La Loche, Sask. teacher was injured while breaking up fight, police say
A northern Saskatchewan teacher was injured while trying to stop a teen boy from stabbing one of his classmates, according to new details released by police.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Toronto
-
Police to make announcement on investigation into GTA sales of sodium nitrite
Peel police are scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday night regarding an arrest connected to the distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs face Panthers in Game 1 of Round 2
Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. game marks the Leafs’ deepest playoff run in almost two decades and fans will be in out in full force to show their support.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Montreal
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Rising water levels closing Chaudiere Crossing, delaying Friday reopening
Public Works and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says that it is fully closing the Chaudière Crossing because of rising water levels and delaying a planned reopening.
-
Ottawa Valley flooding surpassing 2017 levels
Residents across the Ottawa Valley on both sides of the river are taking major flood prevention measures as water levels surpass what was seen in 2017.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Customers waiting over a year for some hybrid car models
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to get in line. Experts say new vehicle inventory is so low that waitlists across the county range from months to years – and Waterloo region is no exception.
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
-
Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay
Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass
Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.
-
Portage la Prairie woman loses $7,200 in grandparent scam
An 87-year-old woman in Portage la Prairie lost more than $7,200 in an apparent scam after she got a call for help from a man she thought was her grandson.
-
Why Winnipeg is delayed in replacing the purple lights
The City of Winnipeg is working to replace defective street lights that are casting a purple glow on city streets; however, it’s run into some supply issues.
Vancouver
-
Human remains found in Surrey 3 months ago identified thanks to public’s help: RCMP
After making a public plea for help identifying human remains discovered in Surrey back in February, Mounties say they’ve identified the deceased and ruled out criminality as a factor in his death.
-
IIO considering reopening investigation into officers involved in beating death of Myles Gray
The jury in the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray determined he died by homicide – but that finding carries no weight in the criminal justice system and the Vancouver police officers involved in the beating that killed Gray have never been charged.
-
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
Vancouver Island
-
Courtenay council calls for 'immediate resignation' of fellow councillor
A Vancouver Island city council is calling for the immediate resignation of one of its elected members.
-
B.C. anti-gang unit seizes drugs, guns, $70K cash over 4 months
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) says it has seized tens of thousands of dollars and two kilograms of illicit drugs – as well as guns and ammunition – through investigations across B.C. this year.
-
Securities Commission alleges fraud committed by B.C. crypto firm
The B.C. Securities Commission says a now-defunct cryptocurrency platform based in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island committed a multimillion-dollar securities fraud involving various digital currencies.