RED DEER -- Starting next month, Red Deer’s city recreation facilities will be open to the public. The city’s recreation centres will return to regular operations on July 1, in line with the province’s Stage 3 reopening plan. All recreational activities will resume including drop-in programming, public swimming, access to fitness amenities, sport activities, community rentals, booked meetings and birthday parties. There will be reduced capacities in some areas.

“This is what we’ve all been waiting for,” said Barb McKee, Recreation Superintendent.

“Our staff are gearing up to welcome Red Deerians back to all the fun, active and creative opportunities in our culture and recreation facilities. We can’t wait to see you!”

Refill stations, lockers, towel service, food service and spectator areas will also be available.

The Collicut Centre and Recreation Centre will open on July 1, with statutory holiday hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours will resume on July 2.

Michener Aquatic Centre will open for regular hours on July 2.

Fitness and gym areas at the G.H. Dawe Community Centre will re-open July 2 and hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. The G.H. Dawe Community Centre is currently under construction, so some services will not immediately be available.

Monthly value passes are available for $27.

For more information visit the city's website.