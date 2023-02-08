Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school

Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton) Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island