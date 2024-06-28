Edmonton officer named top cop for 'true spirit of community service'

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonton has named Sgt. Ryan Katchur as its Top Cop of 2023.

The award is given to an officer who exudes leadership, creativity and compassion and contributes to their community in positive ways.

"Sgt. Ryan Katchur exemplifies the best of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) through his exceptional volunteer efforts and dedicated service to the community," said EPS chief Dale McFee in a news release. "His efforts over the last few years have truly been inspiring, and we’re grateful that our community partners have nominated such a deserving police officer."

During his 18 years at EPS, Katchur has volunteered with the Edmonton Police Foundation, spoke with families from the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, started a beeping Easter egg hunt for children with sight loss, mentored vulnerable youth, coached a softball team, and set up a robotics camp at Bent Arrow.

Elisha Jackson, an executive director with the Edmonton Police Foundation and one of the nominators, said Katchur's tireless volunteer support was one of the main contributors to him receiving the award.

"He embodies the true spirit of community service," she said. "His dedication goes beyond hours spent. He infuses every action with intention, impact, and connection, and selflessly does this on his own time without expecting anything in return."

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonton will also donate $1,000 to Katchur's charity of choice, the Edmonton Police Foundation, as part of the award.

Katchur is the 48th EPS officer to be recognized by Kiwanis since 1976.