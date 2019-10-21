EDMONTON -- A chain restaurant known for gourmet burgers will close all of its Alberta locations by the end of the year.

A company spokesperson confirmed Red Robin will close the five spots after Dec. 8.  

"The closures are part of a reassessment of Red Robin's real estate portfolio—one of the strategic priorities that Red Robin had previously announced," Kevin Caulfield said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.  

All five Alberta locations are in the Edmonton area, in Windermere, Rideau Park, Tera Losa, Clareview Campus, and Sherwood Park.

Red Robin is not the only big-name chain to take its leave from the province's capital city.  

In October, CTV News Edmonton confirmed both Starbucks and Tony Roma's would be closing locations in the city.

Starbucks said the five closures were a "normal part of doing business," and that others would be relocated, renovated, or opened in Edmonton.

The public was alerted to the Tony Roma's apparent closures when lease termination notices were found on the doors of four Edmonton locations.