EDMONTON -- A chain restaurant known for gourmet burgers will close all of its Alberta locations by the end of the year.

A company spokesperson confirmed Red Robin will close the five spots after Dec. 8.

"The closures are part of a reassessment of Red Robin's real estate portfolio—one of the strategic priorities that Red Robin had previously announced," Kevin Caulfield said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

All five Alberta locations are in the Edmonton area, in Windermere, Rideau Park, Tera Losa, Clareview Campus, and Sherwood Park.