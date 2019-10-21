Red Robin closing all Alberta locations by December
Red Robin confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Oct. 21 it would be closing give locations in Alberta, all in the Edmonton area. (Courtesy: Red Robin)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:24PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A chain restaurant known for gourmet burgers will close all of its Alberta locations by the end of the year.
A company spokesperson confirmed Red Robin will close the five spots after Dec. 8.
"The closures are part of a reassessment of Red Robin's real estate portfolio—one of the strategic priorities that Red Robin had previously announced," Kevin Caulfield said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
All five Alberta locations are in the Edmonton area, in Windermere, Rideau Park, Tera Losa, Clareview Campus, and Sherwood Park.