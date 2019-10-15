Tony Roma's closes four Edmonton-area locations
The Tony Roma's location in Sherwood Park. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:00AM MDT
At least four Tony Roma's restaurants in the Edmonton area appear to have closed.
The Bonnie Doon Mall location has a sign on the door saying the lease there has been terminated.
West Edmonton Mall and the city's north end locations are also shut down.
The location in Sherwood Park also has a sign on the door noting the termination of the lease.
Three other Edmonton locations remain open.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Tony Romas but our request for comment has not been returned.