The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) has confirmed officers at the Edmonton Remand Centre have conducted a lock down, protesting the number of assaults on officers at the facility.

“This has been an escalating situation and it’s intensifying, obviously it’s putting the health and safety of our members on the front line at risk, to the point where it’s becoming intolerable,” AUPE President Guy Smith said Friday.

Smith confirmed to CTV News that officers carried out the lock down Friday morning.

“This morning the officers in the Remand Centre locked the facility down and are currently in discussions with their senior management as to how to try and resolve and prevent more of these incidents form happening,” Smith said Friday in an interview with CTV News.

The officers have put a number of conditions in place before they lift the lock down, and Smith said the workers want something to be done about the assaults by inmates moving forward.

Late Friday morning, the AUPE said officers were meeting with senior management at the site.

More to come…