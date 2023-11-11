Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.

The event started with a parade from the Maranatha Church.

"In Flanders Field" was read by an officer from the 395 Edmonton Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

"The Last Post" was played by Cpt. Jonathan Page of 15 Field Ambulance.

Wreaths were laid by a number of government and military groups to honour the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers.

The Beverly cenotaph marked its 100th Remembrance Day in 2020.