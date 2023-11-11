EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton

    A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.

    The event started with a parade from the Maranatha Church.

    "In Flanders Field" was read by an officer from the 395 Edmonton Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

    "The Last Post" was played by Cpt. Jonathan Page of 15 Field Ambulance.

    Wreaths were laid by a number of government and military groups to honour the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers.

    The Beverly cenotaph marked its 100th Remembrance Day in 2020. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News