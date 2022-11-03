Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance found

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.

Police say a parent found pieces of a dark-coloured substance in an open package of Sour Patch Kids while going through their child's trick-or-treating haul.

"This substance is rather obvious with no intent to camouflage it in the candy," RCMP noted on Thursday, calling the substance suspicious. "Initial tests have not been able to identify the substance. RCMP are having the substance analysed to determine what it is."

The family could not narrow down where the candy was handed out.

"While it is still unknown if a criminal offence has been committed, this case is a reminder that parents should check all candy with their children. Unsealed packaging should be immediately disposed of. Parents should report any tampering of candy to their local police," Mounties reminded the public.