EDMONTON -- It was supposed to be finished by the end of 2019, but ongoing restoration work on Edmonton's planetarium means the historic building likely won't reopen until the spring.

The 60-year-old Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium at the Telus World of Science (TWOSE) has been undergoing construction since Jan. 2019.

Crews have been building a protective cover over the original roof structure, restoring exterior windows and tile and making the building more accessible to wheelchairs.

On Thursday, a TWOSE spokesperson confirmed the city would not be turning over the building until February at the earliest, but additional work will still need to be completed before it opens to the public.

The City of Edmonton's website has since been updated to reflect that the planetarium will reopen to the public in 2020.

Once it reopens, it will be available to be rented for private events including weddings.

The project had a budget of $7 million.