The city stripped a north Edmonton shisha bar of its licence “in the interest of public and patron safety” on September 19.

The Public Safety Compliance Team (PSCT) recommended cancelling Nyala Lounge’s business licence, citing “repeated violations to safety and security conditions.”

The lounge, located at 10875 98 Street, was charged with overcrowding on March 5, 2017. It pleaded guilty on July 17, 2018 and was fined $3,000. Nyala Lounge’s owner, Mulugeta Tesfay, was also fined $2,000.

Tesfay has 14 days to appeal the decision, but says he's done with the lounge.

