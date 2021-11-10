Reptiles dead after fire, 10 tortoises and 1 gecko rescued: officials
A number reptiles were found dead in a south Edmonton home after a fire on Wednesday, according to Animal Care and Control.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to a house fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street just after noon.
No injuries were reported, but officials initially estimated there were 1,000 reptiles in the home.
A man who lives in the home, who appeared shaken as crews removed boxes from inside, told CTV News Edmonton the number of reptiles was in the dozens.
"There was quite a few reptiles here," EFRS Capt. Ron Slenders said.
"I believe it was probably smoke. I do not believe they were burned, and like I said, some survived."
Ten tortoises and one gecko were rescued, a city spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.
