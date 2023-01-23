Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday

A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.

According to Mark Beare, director of infrastructure operations with the city, unseasonably warm weather has delayed residential clearing.

“This is definitely an area we’re hearing a lot about, and we hear you. We know the residential areas are sloppy, but sending plows into them now with the warmer temperatures is going to make things worse with heavy equipment creating large ruts and windrows,” he told reporters last week.

“Now people are going to have windrows out in front of their homes, and that was something we experienced last year with a lot of negative feedback about people losing their parking.”

The warm weather is expected to continue until later this week.

The city has scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide more information about the upcoming parking ban.