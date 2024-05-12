Residents urged to stay away or stay ready as wildfire burns out of control in Grande Prairie county

Parts of the County of Grande Prairie remain under evacuation orders and alerts as the Teepee Creek wildfire remained out of control Sunday.

"Crews were working overnight and have made good progress, completing 80 per cent of the fire guard around the perimeter," it said in reference to the Teepee Creek fire.

Saturday, there was limited fire growth to the north and west of the fire, with containment described as "good," but an estimated 1,382 hectares remained out of control.

As of noon Sunday, an evacuation order remains in effect for Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742, in addition to the Riverstone Golf Course.

Evacuation alerts remained in effect for Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32, as well as Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32.

As the county remains in a state of local emergency, any residents under an evacuation order must remain away until municipal authorities confirm the area is safe.

"Re-entering the evacuation zone compromises the integrity of our volunteer search and rescue teams and emergency response personnel operations," the county said in a release Sunday. "If this persists, emergency response teams will be forced to pull back operations."

An evacuation order for the Municipal District of Greenview also remained in place Sunday for residents in the North Goodwin area west of Range Road 21 between Township Road 734 and Township Road 741.

The county is also helping Alberta Wildfire with a wildfire 13 kilometres northwest of the hamlet of Valhalla.

At noon, that wildfire was being "held" at 100 hectares.