Riverhawks lose to Bells in third playoff game
The Edmonton Riverhawks failed to clinch a spot in the West Coast League division finals Monday night.
The team lost 5-1 to the Bellingham Bells in their home city in Washington.
In Games 1 and 2 of the three-game series, the Riverhawks won 3-1 then lost 2-0.
They made franchise history by making it to the WCL playoffs and winning the first game.
The team was founded in 2020 but it did not begin to play until 2022 because the WCL cancelled its 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WCL currently consists of 16 teams in Oregon, Washington, B.C. and Alberta.
Edmonton set a WCL single-season attendance record this summer by hosting nearly 116,900 fans.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto condo owner facing $40,000 bill for new windows
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
Ford, Mazda warn owners to stop driving older vehicles with dangerous Takata air bag inflators
Ford and Mazda are warning the owners of more than 475,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them because they have dangerous Takata air bag inflators that have not been replaced.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
WATCH LIVE MPs hold emergency meeting to talk screening of men charged in foiled Toronto terror plot
An emergency committee hearing is being held in Ottawa today on whether where MPs are discussing calling ministers to testify about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed for Puerto Rico. Here's where it could go next
Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic and is racing through the Caribbean islands and toward Puerto Rico with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous seas as a predicted hyperactive hurricane season ramps up.
Taylor Swift fans get free Swarovski necklaces after cancelled shows
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X
Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- a conversation that was plagued by technical glitches.
Calgary
-
Edmonton man arrested and charged with murder, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
One suspect has been arrested and charged and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Scattered thunderstorms possible in central and southern Alberta Tuesday
Above seasonal temperatures in the northern Prairies have prompted heat warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Banff residents vote to do away with downtown pedestrian zone
It's been a contentious debate – whether to keep Banff's downtown pedestrian zone – and residents voted Monday night to do away with it.
Lethbridge
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
-
Final stages of water infrastructure project to close intersection in Lethbridge starting Monday
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. hockey player Duncan MacPherson died in Austria 35 years ago. His parents still search for answers.
Anyone who was around Saskatoon in 1989 may remember the name of a local hockey player, Duncan MacPherson, whose story gripped the city.
-
Saskatoon firefighters pull a body from the river
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
Regina
-
-
Saskatchewan residents step up to help food bank avoid cutting hampers in half
Jason Moore was prepared to cut hampers in half at the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.
-
Regina's proposed aquatic centre $80 million over budget, city says
The City of Regina announced plans for a new geothermally heated pool complex meant to replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Tree Fruits co-op heads to court seeking creditor protection
The future of a co-operative that helped B.C. farmers get their fruit to market is heading to court.
-
B.C. family returns to home burned by Shetland Creek wildfire
When Radha McAllister looks at the charred rubble of what had been her home, her eyes search for things that her family might still be able to salvage.
-
Resident details harrowing moment crane fell on neighbour's home during Vancouver fire
Grace Wuschke was making dinner when she thought she heard raindrops pelting her home in Vancouver's Dunbar area last week. She looked outside and saw a fire tearing through an apartment building under construction, just a few feet from her residence.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sky gazers treated to rare 'double header' of northern lights and meteor shower
It’s been an exciting few days for sky gazers, with the Perseid meteor shower and the northern lights visible in some parts of the province.
-
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
-
Hundreds of B.C. wildfire evacuees can return to Village of Slocan
Several hundred residents of the Village of Slocan and the surrounding area of British Columbia's Kootenay region are allowed to return home as officials downgrade an evacuation order prompted by a complex of wildfires.
Toronto
-
BREAKING Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread.
-
-
Montreal
-
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
-
Closures this week at La Fontaine Tunnel and Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Drivers in the Montreal area should expect closures this week at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
-
A triumphant homecoming for Canadian athletes
A dozen Olympic athletes returned home on Monday, greeted by family and supporters at Montreal-Trudeau airport.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. substitute teacher re-arrested, charged with sexual offences
A substitute teacher in Prince Edward Island previously charged with child pornography offences was re-arrested on Sunday.
-
Three dead after crash in Pictou County: N.S. RCMP
Three people died in a collision in Mount William, N.S., Sunday night, prompting an RCMP investigation.
-
Halifax Transit fares set to increase by 25 cents in September
Halifax Transit has announced its fares will increase in September.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have to change': North End Biz sounds alarm over exodus of businesses
The North End BIZ is concerned over an exodus of businesses as the last bank in the area prepares to shut its doors.
-
Olympic medalist Skylar Park returns to hero's welcome
A huge crowd was at the Winnipeg airport Monday night to welcome Winnipeg's Skylar Park home after the Olympian won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games.
-
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in overnight St. Boniface smashing spree
Several vehicles in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood fell victim to vandalism overnight, with many drivers waking up Monday morning to find their driver’s side mirrors were smashed to pieces or removed altogether.
Ottawa
-
Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
-
Overall traffic speeds trending down on Ottawa streets with photo radar, data suggest
Data complied by the City of Ottawa suggest traffic is slowing on roads with photo radar cameras and the overall percentage of people speeding in those areas is also on the decline.
-
Majority of drivers caught by photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue are from Quebec, councillor says
More than half of the drivers caught speeding by the photo radar camera on Ottawa's King Edward Avenue are from Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
-
-
‘Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but Hydro One does’
A couple living in the Greater Sudbury community of Worthington are calling for answers -- and change. They say two forest fires that started near their home exactly four years apart were caused by what they say is ignorance and negligence by Hydro One.
Barrie
-
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bluffs
A Muskoka Lakes person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bluffs.
-
Partygoer shoots victim
A man is in hospital after taking a bullet at a house party.
-
Man busted for stunt driving in F-150
A Penetanguishene man was busted for performing a stunt Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch
At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.
-
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest announces 2024 parade Grand Marshal
This year’s Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal is a well-known voice among the Toronto Raptors’ faithful.
London
-
No injuries after capsized vessel reported in Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public that, "the only life jacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing," after an incident involving a capsized vessel in Lake Huron.
-
Heritage fight over demolished barn reignites after stone wall council ordered to be saved—is destroyed
A Byron man who paid a fine for demolishing an historic barn without a permit told CTV News he now faces a $50,000 fine after being accused of removing a remnant foundation wall.
-
City garbage truck rollover in south London
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
Windsor
-
One person dead after industrial accident
One person has been killed following an industrial accident in Windsor. According to AM800 News, Windsor police and the Ministry of Labour were called to Integrity HD on Devon Drive on Monday.
-
Man appears to be running down street with assault rifle, but this is what it was
Chatham-Kent police say a man appeared to be running down the street with an assault rifle, but further investigation proved it to be something else.
-
Crash impacts morning traffic on Lauzon Parkway near E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police have closed down a section of E.C. Row Expressway near Lauzon Parkway after a crash on Tuesday morning.