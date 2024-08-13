EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Riverhawks lose to Bells in third playoff game

    The Edmonton Riverhawks during the West Coast League division in August 2024. (Source: YouTube / Edmonton Riverhawks) The Edmonton Riverhawks during the West Coast League division in August 2024. (Source: YouTube / Edmonton Riverhawks)
    The Edmonton Riverhawks failed to clinch a spot in the West Coast League division finals Monday night.

    The team lost 5-1 to the Bellingham Bells in their home city in Washington.

    In Games 1 and 2 of the three-game series, the Riverhawks won 3-1 then lost 2-0.

    They made franchise history by making it to the WCL playoffs and winning the first game.

    The team was founded in 2020 but it did not begin to play until 2022 because the WCL cancelled its 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The WCL currently consists of 16 teams in Oregon, Washington, B.C. and Alberta.

    Edmonton set a WCL single-season attendance record this summer by hosting nearly 116,900 fans. 

