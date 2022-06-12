Riverhawks support Pride and Edmonton Humane Society with weekend games

The Edmonton Riverhawks are showing their support for the city’s LGBTQ2S+ community and the humane society with a pair of games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the team hosted a Strike Out Hate night as RE/MAX Field as they took on the Port Angeles Lefties.

“We really like the idea of the marginalized communities coming out, feeling comfortable here, knowing that we’re supporting them in every way we can,” said Randy Gregg, the managing director of the Riverhawks.

“It’s really easy for people in Edmonton to support the Oilers and the Elks and FC Edmonton, we hope that they support the Riverhawks as well, but I think we have to remember there are many other communities that are not sports in our city that deserve that support as well.”

The Riverhawks won Saturday’s game against the Lefties eight to five, giving them a two to zero series lead.

On Sunday the Riverhawks are raising awareness and support for the Edmonton Humane Society with the Hawks and Hounds event, where people are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game.

The team is donating a dollar from every hotdog sold to the humane society, which is also running the 50/50 and accepting donations at the game.

There are a few rules for people bringing their pets to follow, the list is on the Riverhawk’s website.

The doors open at noon for Sunday’s game with the game starting at 1 p.m.