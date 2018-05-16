Edmonton police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies.

Police said the man targeted fast food or take-out restaurants, and gas stations across southwest Edmonton.

The robber would enter the business, either order food or say he is there to pick up food, before threatening staff with a weapon and demanding cash and cigarettes, EPS said.

Investigators said the thefts happened between February 24 and April 9, and typically between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The incidents took place near Ellerslie Road, 111 Street, Saddleback Road, Gateway Boulevard and 53 Avenue.

The suspect is described as:

Heavy set Caucasian or Hispanic man

30-45 years old

175-183 cm (5’9” to 6’0”)

Unshaven

Wore dark-coloured baseball cap, dark blue hoody, sweat pants and dark shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.