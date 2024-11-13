EDMONTON
    • Robbers wore Scream masks, fired shotgun in central Alberta gas station theft: RCMP

    A robber in a Scream mask can be seen in a Blackfalds 7-Eleven on Nov. 11, 2024. (Supplied) A robber in a Scream mask can be seen in a Blackfalds 7-Eleven on Nov. 11, 2024. (Supplied)
    Police are looking for two people who wore Scream masks during an armed robbery in Blackfalds.

    RCMP said the duo entered the local 7-Eleven at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. They threatened the staff and shot off a shotgun into the ceiling, RCMP said, before taking cash from the till and leaving.

    RCMP said the shotgun was described as having a "unique" silver or stainless steel barrel. No descriptions of either of the masked robbers was available.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com.

    Blackfalds is about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.

