Robbers wore Scream masks, fired shotgun in central Alberta gas station theft: RCMP

Police are looking for two people who wore Scream masks during an armed robbery in Blackfalds.

RCMP said the duo entered the local 7-Eleven at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. They threatened the staff and shot off a shotgun into the ceiling, RCMP said, before taking cash from the till and leaving.

RCMP said the shotgun was described as having a "unique" silver or stainless steel barrel. No descriptions of either of the masked robbers was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com.

Blackfalds is about 130 kilometres south of Edmonton.