    Rogers Place watch parties now cost $20 for Stanley Cup Final

    The Edmonton Oilers will host fans at Ice District Plaza during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Supplied) The Edmonton Oilers will host fans at Ice District Plaza during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Supplied)
    Fans who want to attend the watch parties at Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup Final will have to pay four times as much as earlier in the playoffs.

    Tickets cost $5 for the first three rounds but increased to $20 for the matchup against the Florida Panthers.

    Tickets for Games 1 and 2 went on sale at noon on Tuesday.

    Proceeds will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

    Tickets for all possible home games — 3, 4 and 6 — will go on sale Wednesday at noon.

    The Ice District Fan Park and tent are closed this weekend for a carnival event but the plaza will be open.

    For more information on tickets, visit the Oilers website.

