Canadian Blood Services is putting out an urgent call for Edmontonians to roll up their sleeves and donate blood ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Officials said in the Edmonton area alone, 1,115 donors are needed to meet the needs of hospital patients.

The announcement came after the organization put out the call for Canadians to donate blood – more than 23,000 donations are needed nation-wide by July 2.

The organization said the national blood inventory is meeting patient needs, but a boost will make sure demand is met through the summer.

To donate blood, visit the Canadian Blood Services website, or call 1-888-2-DONATE to make an appointment. Walk-in appointments are also available.