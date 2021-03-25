Advertisement
Royal Gardens fire 'deliberately set': investigators
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 8:45AM MDT
A fire that started in one unit of a Royal Gardens complex on March 7, 2021, spread to three other units. One person was hospitalized.
EDMONTON -- A fire that caused $250,000 in damages earlier in March was "deliberately set," investigators have determined.
The March 7 blaze in southwest Edmonton's Royal Gardens community sent one person to hospital and spread from the basement furnace room of one suit to three adjacent units.