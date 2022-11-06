Rucksack march raises funds to help veterans and first responders
With Remembrance Day less than a week away, a charity walk Sunday honoured the physical and mental aspects of what soldiers and first responders go through in the line of duty.
The fifth annual 22-kilometre Rucksack March for Remembrance at Rundle Park helps raise awareness and funds for Wounded Warriors Canada — a non-profit mental health provider for first responders, veterans and their families.
An organizer chose that distance and the weight each participant held in their backpack after learning of a 2015 study stating 22 U.S. veterans commit suicide daily.
"The mental struggle that people are going through, we kinda wanted to make that 22 kilos become like a metaphor, like a physical weight instead of a mental weight that you are carrying," said Ian Hall.
Hall, a current Edmonton firefighter who previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces, said the long walk allows for reflection and forces participants to talk, which is where the starting point for positive mental health starts.
"Your brain will start saying things like, do you need to keep going, do you need to keep walking," Hall added. "That voice, that we all have in the back of our heads, that we don't need to do this, we don't need to keep going, we don't need to continue the struggle."
"If we can prevent people from having occupation stress and post-traumatic stress issues, then obviously, we can decrease the suicides."
"Vets, military members, first responders have chosen to do a job, and they do a job for society," Hall said.
"This is another way to reflect on the unseen deaths from the work they do."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Calgary
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
-
Ingredients lined up for nasty Monday morning commute
Monday morning could be rough on Calgary roads, depending on how the snow adds up and how drivers react.
-
CFL playoffs: BC Lions beat Calgary Stampeders in division semifinal
Quarterback Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions are through to the second round of the CFL playoffs after downing the Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in the West Division semifinal on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Regina
-
'The nature of the beast': Drivers in Sask. caught up in winter storm
Winter conditions arrived in Saskatchewan furiously on Saturday. High winds paired with heavy snow caused whiteout conditions on most roads and highways in the province, forcing many to close for hours.
-
Early winter storm brings snowfall, high winds and zero-visibility to southern Sask.
The latest 'Alberta Clipper' storm system continued to make its way through southern Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing snowfall, high winds, and near-zero visibility.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
Atlantic
-
Tentative agreement reached for Nova Scotia school support workers
Striking school support workers in the Annapolis Valley have reached a tentative agreement.
-
Search for missing swimmer in Saint John called off
The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.
-
No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier
CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.
Toronto
-
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Montreal
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
'We couldn't give up': Quebec family spending last moments together after 22-year-old's trial cancer therapy fails
After months spent in Texas undergoing experimental cancer treatment, 22-year-old Maria Muscari was airlifted back to Montreal Saturday. But it wasn't the happy homecoming her family had hoped for.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
Ottawa
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Ottawa police officer ordered to forfeit 40 hours pay for donating to 'Freedom Convoy'
An Ottawa police officer will forfeit 40-hours of pay for donating to "Freedom Convoy" fundraisers during the protest in downtown Ottawa last winter.
-
Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
Kitchener
-
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Northern Ontario
-
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, one transported to hospital
An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.
-
Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Diabetes Awareness Month reveals 1 in 3 are affected
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and with a large population of Indigenous people living in the Timmins area, Diabetes Canada wants to raise awareness about the disease. Locally, the Misiway Community Health Centre has a team in place to offer a diabetes education program.
Winnipeg
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with 8 weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
-
Police deal with shooting, robbery, assault, stabbing over busy weekend
Winnipeg police had a busy weekend, responding to several serious incidents.
-
Winnipeg fire crews tackle three Sunday blazes
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Sunday, responding to two fires within the same hour in different parts of the city.
Vancouver
-
'This is hate': West Vancouver homeowners, local MLA want racist land covenants removed
West Vancouver homeowners calling for the removal of what they describe as hateful and dehumanizing land covenants now have an ally in MLA Karin Kirkpatrick who is asking the province to take action and remove the racist language from official documents.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cyclists want new park board to reconsider removing bike lane in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
Vancouver Island
-
North Island Mountie resigned before he could be punished in misconduct investigation
A former Vancouver Island Mountie harassed a subordinate and abused his authority, but resigned from the force before he could be punished for it, according to a recently published disciplinary decision.
-
2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island
Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.