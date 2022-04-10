'Russians go home': Edmonton rally stages flash Ukraine death mob

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, Edmontonians took to Whyte Avenue to continue standing in solidarity with the war-torn country.

Around 300 people lined the street Sunday afternoon to form a chain of support. Protesters then walked to Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park for a flash death demonstration.

"(This is a) flash mob of dead bodies representing the thousands of people, civilians and as well as army men, who needlessly died in this Russian war," said Vlodko Boychuk, one of the organizers.

Boychuk also debuted a new song that he taught protesters called "Russians Go Home."

"Russians go home and leave Ukraine alone," sang the crowd. "Hey, Putin. Stop the war, so people die no more."

The song was written in English so that it could be easily sung around the world at similar demonstrations, Boychuk said.

Roksolana Girniak, one of the protesters, said it was important to continue highlighting that conflict continues in Ukraine.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "Our families back home are under the bombing. It's hard.

"It's not just about Ukraine anymore. It's about the whole world and the whole Europe, to come together because, after Ukraine, it could be any other country."