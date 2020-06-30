EDMONTON -- Seventy-nine per cent of Alberta Safeway employees are in favour of strike action in their contract negotiations with Sobeys.

The UFCW Local 401 union held a strike vote on June 25 and 26.

“This is perhaps one of the highest retail voter turnouts I’ve seen in recent years,” lead union negotiator and UFCW Local 401 executive director Chris O’Halloran said in a post on the union's website. “It is a testament not only to employee and public distaste for the kind of greed we’ve seen from major Canadian grocers but also to our union’s massive member engagement and transparency initiatives.”

The vote does not mean a strike is imminent. The union is hoping this show of strength will push Sobeys to bring a better offer to the bargaining table.

Safeway has 75 stores in Alberta.