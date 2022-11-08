Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match

A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.

The case involving a 15-year-old girl sat cold for 40 years until investigators compared the crime scene DNA with DNA available in "commercial databases," Edmonton Police Service said, announcing the charge on Tuesday.

"Investigators were able to combine information about relatives of the suspect with other existing evidence to identify a now 65-year-old male."

Then, the RCMP's National Forensic Laboratory Services confirmed a sample of the man's DNA, which had been legally obtained, matched the DNA from the investigation.

The resident of Kelvington, east of Saskatoon, was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with rape and acts of gross indecency as they were defined in the 1981 Canadian Criminal Code.

In a statement, Det. Kevin Harrison of the EPS Historical Crimes Unit said he was hopeful the charges would bring the survivor closure.

EPS is scheduled to speak more about the case Tuesday afternoon.

On July 9, 1981, a 15-year-old girl was grabbed, dragged and sexually assaulted by a man while walking home across a school field in northeast Edmonton. Her attacker ran away. She did not know him and police were unable to identify him.

In 2018, the file was reviewed by the historical crimes team and submitted to the national RCMP lab so a DNA profile could be created. However, it did not match any other profile in the bank.

Rape has not been a term in Canada's Criminal Code since it was replaced in 1983 by the broader term "sexual assault." The change was meant to modernize the code, in part by focusing on the violent, rather than sexual, nature of an offence; clarifying that males or females could be victims of sexual assault; and clarifying that the spouse of a victim could be charged with sexual assault.