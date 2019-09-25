EDMONTON - The Sasquatch Symposium is being held in Grande Prairie on Saturday Sept. 28 as part of Alberta Culture Days.

The Grande Prairie Museum is playing host to fans of the iconic Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot.

The afternoon includes a documentary by director and producer Justin Chernipeskii, who has worked on two documentaries on sasquatches.

Special guest Dr. Jeffery Meldrum, a professor at the Idaho State University will also give a lecture and retrospective on the famous Patterson-Gimlin film.

The film was shot in 1967 and is said to show a Bigfoot in northern California. While the claim has never been proven, it has become one of the most well-known pieces of Sasquatch lore.

Meldrum will also hold a question and answer session about the film.

The museum also has a new exhibit called “In the Shadow of the Rockies: Alberta’s Sasquatch Stories.”

The exhibit will explore five stories of Sasquatch in Alberta, giving background information on the creature, facts about famous researchers and more.

Alberta Culture Days has events all over the province and runs from Friday Sept. 27 to Sunday Sept. 29.