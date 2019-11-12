EDMONTON -- Twenty-seven children aboard a school bus escaped serious injury after it collided with another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near 130 Avenue and 85 Street just after 3:45 p.m. MST.

Police say the 27 children were all checked out by medical responders. No serious injuries were reported but three children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons

Some of the children who were on the bus told CTV News that a car failed to stop at a stop sign.

"The car didn't stop at the stop sign and then it hit us," said Grade 5 student Delaney Bird. "Then I hit my head."

Delaney's sister, Grade 4 student Gabby Bird, was among those shaken up.

"I went flying and I hurt my knee on the seats," she said. "Scary, really scary."

Images from the scene show the bus with a dented panel near one of its rear wheels.

There's no word on the condition of the school bus driver.

Police say a traffic charge is pending against the driver of the other vehicle.