School bus hit by an airsoft or BB gun in Parkland County: RCMP

    Police are looking for a person who they believe fired an airsoft or BB gun at a school bus in Parkland County earlier this week.

    The bus was driving on Golf Course Road between Fairway Drive and Highway 628 on Monday afternoon when it was hit.

    An RCMP spokesperson says no students were on the bus, but a window was damaged.

    Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to contact them.

    "We consider this a very serious matter and we encourage anyone with dashcam video during the stated time or anyone that has information about this incident to report it to the police," Const. Deanna Hagen wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

    Anyone with information should call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

