Edmonton youths in need are receiving help from kids who live three hours away.

The Koinonia Christian School located in Airdrie dropped off 4,000 servings of pre-packaged meals to the Tegler Youth Centre in northeast Edmonton on Friday.

Over 250 students raised funds and donated their time to pack the food. They partnered with Kids Against Hunger Canada to feed needy families across the province.

Antonia Deboer with the Tegler Youth Centre says these meals are very much appreciated.

“We see that a lot of our families are dealing with hunger because there’s not enough food at home. Being able to receive so many meals it will allow us to give some out to families directly.”

The centre feeds kids during summer drop-in camps and over 50 kids a night during the school year.

In total, the Koinonia Christian School delivered 10,000 meals to Hope Mission locations in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.