EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Search committee struck to replace head of Alberta Energy Regulator

    The Alberta Energy Regulator logo is seen on a flag at the opening of the regulator's office in Calgary in an undated handout photo. (Alberta Energy Regulator) The Alberta Energy Regulator logo is seen on a flag at the opening of the regulator's office in Calgary in an undated handout photo. (Alberta Energy Regulator)
    Share
    Calgary -

    A search committee has been struck to look for a new head of the Alberta Energy Regulator.

    The group's current president, Laurie Pushor, announced last week that he wouldn't seek a new contract after his current term expires next April. 

    Pushor has been head of the regulatory body since 2020. 

    He replaced previous management who left after investigators found serious problems, include misuse of about $2.3 million and a "culture of fear" among whistleblowers.

    Pushor promised to improve the agency's transparency and accountability, rebuild relationships with landowners and deal with the growing problem of orphaned and abandoned wells.

    The regulator continues to face criticism over those issues. 

    In a statement, Pushor says the regulator took on significant new responsibilities under his watch, including for carbon capture and storage. 

    He says methane emissions shrank and inactive wells were reduced during his tenure. 

    The chairman of the regulator's board, David Goldie, is also stepping down. 

    The search committee to replace Pushor includes current and future members of the regulator's board, including David Yager.

    Yager recently authored a report on the regulator for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in which he argued its role should be restricted to technical considerations. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Aylmer police will start wearing body cameras

      Police in Aylmer will be wearing an extra piece of equipment as part of a pilot project. Starting Tuesday, body-worn cameras (BWC) will be rolled out on a trial basis for frontline members.

    • Kayaker found after eight hours on the water

      Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were contacted by a family member after they became concerned their loved one who had departed on a solo kayak adventure from Auburn at 11 a.m. earlier in the day, had not yet reached Benmiller as planned.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News