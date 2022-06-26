Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl

Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl

Lila Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, police and family members say (Source: EPS). Lila Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, police and family members say (Source: EPS).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island